Sana Khan, Mufti Anas’ pictures, videos from their exotic vacay

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who is enjoying the bliss of her newly married life, is currently holidaying with husband Mufti Anas Sayaid in Maldives. The couple headed to the land of beaches on Sunday and have been sharing beautiful glimpses from their exotic vacation on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sana Khan shared a new picture which features herself posing on the beach. She can be seen standing against a picturesque backdrop of the sea and a cloudy sky. “Only if I could explain in words how vibrant this island is,” she wrote. Her Instafam chimmed to the comments section and dropped dropped heart emojis. Take a look.

In another post, she shared a video of her enjoying the beautiful beach view and thanked God for granting her a beautiful life and soulmate. . She wrote, “Dear Allah This life would not be the way it is if you didn’t guide me & gave me this beautiful life surrounded with people who love me so much specially my soulmate.”

Prior to this, Sana Khan shared a hilarious expectation vs reality video featuring her sitting on a swing that is being pushed by her husband. She posted the video and captioned it as, “Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting.”

Take a look at more pictures and video from the vacay.

Meanwhile, Sana Khan has been a part of reality shows and movies, left the entertainment industry before her marriage. She has immersed herself completely in religion after bidding goodbye to showbiz.