Sanathnagar plagued with civic issues as GHMC turns a blind eye

Hyderabad: Sanathnagar’s residents are suffering from a plethora of problems like dysfunctional water ATM, overflowing drains, garbage piles on side of roads, and mosquitoes.

Udayanagar Welfare Association president M Srikkanth speaking to Hans India, said “A major problem in Sanatnagar is overflowing drains which hamper the movement of both the commuters and locals who dubs it as a growing menace. The residents have been facing this problem for a long. Though several complaints have been lodged with authorities they are not taking any action on them.”

As garbage piles up on roads, the residents are forced to move with their noses plugged to ward off the intolerable stink. “The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation staff don’t clear garbage regularly,” added Srikkanth.

He also alleged that the GHMC is not taking fogging activities on regular basis. People are spending sleepless nights. They had requested GHMC to look into the matter.

The resident said that the water ATM installed at the bus stop was dysfunctional for a long time. He also alleged that streetlights are also not working at night.