Sand sculpture in Odisha hails Biden, Harris win

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 : Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 25-feet sand sculpture to mark the election victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of both the leaders to congratulate them on the historic victory.

He used about 10 tonnes of sand and took 6 hours to complete the sculpture.

“We are very happy that the first time a woman of Indian origin was elected as Vice President. I would like to congratulate Kamala Harris,” Pattnaik said.

He has created many sand sculptures for US election.

Padma awardee Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many awards for the country.

He always tries to give a social message around the world through his sand sculptures.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.