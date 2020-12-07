Sand under Ram Janambhoomi site will lay strong foundation for temple, says Trust

By Arshad Afzaal Khan

Ayodhya, Dec 7 : As the site of Ram Janambhoomi is in close proximity of river Saryu, the loose sand inside the earth will provide a strong base to the foundation pillars of the Ram Mandir. The Ram Mandir Trust has taken an example from the Taj Mahal and moved forward in direction of speedy construction.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the loose sand under the grounds of Ram Janambhoomi premises is delaying the foundation process. It was perceived as the great problem created in the way of Ram temple construction: how could the pillars be sturdy under the grounds with the loose sand?

A two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee started in Ayodhya on Monday. However there was no official briefing done by the Trust regarding the meeting but the sources told that the committee is moving forward for speedy construction of the temple.

Chairman of Ram Mandir construction committee Nripendra Mishra on Monday morning visited the premises of Ram Janambhoomi along with trustees Dr Anil Mishra , Govind Dev Giri and trust secretary Champat Rai along with the experts of Larsen and Turbo and Tata Consultancy and held a meeting with experts and trustees at the Faizabad circuit house.

Talking to IANS , Trustee of Ram Mandir Trust Dr Anil Mishra said that experts are at work to finalise the foundation process, “Experts have found sand below the ground , but this has not come as a surprise , sand type of soil or loose sand was expected as Ayodhya town is situated on the banks of river Saryu

” Take the example of Taj Mahal , that structure is standing without any damage on the land that has loose sand under the ground without any damaged and sand is the strongest stata for any construction,” he added.

“In today’s meeting the construction committee chairman and other trustees took stock of the situation from the experts involved in construction,” informed Mishra.

The experts are working to ensure that the foundation of Ram temple must be strong enough to last for one thousand years,” he added

IIT-Madras is working on the soil testing of foundation of Ram Mandir and the Trust has already started shifting of carved stones from the Karsevakpuram workshop to the temple premises.

According to the Trust – they do not want to rush into things as they planned to build a temple grand enough so that people recognise it as the centre of Hindu faith and strong enough to survive for more than one thousand years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.