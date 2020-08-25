Sandeep Vanga gets nostalgic as Arjun Reddy completes 3 years

After receiving an amazing global response and a record-smashing box office performance, blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ was the next big thing after Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Starring the young heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey, the movie completed 3 years of its release on August 25, 2017.

Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the dark romantic drama has created a cult following among a majority of youngsters in Telugu states. The movie has also become a trendsetter in a way, by reinventing the love-tragedy drama genre.

Vijay’s role as a brilliant surgeon with anger management issues has catapulted him towards the stardom. Apart from him, debutante Shalini Pandey delivered an impressive performance as ‘Preety Shetty’ with her natural emotions, fresh looks, and convincing dialogue delivery.

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics over the portrayal of ‘toxic masculinity’ through its lead character, it nevertheless remained as one of the few trending films among the youth and most-talked-about topics. the film revolves around a high-functioning surgeon whose life turns upside down after getting separated from his lover. He turns into an alcoholic dealing with anger management issues.

After a year or so, Sandeep Reddy Vanga remade the film in Bollywood as ‘Kabir Singh’ with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Despite drawing controversies for its toxic masculinity, the film ended up as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with the 2017 romantic drama, Sandeep took to Twitter and shared on Tuesday shared a working still from the sets, as the movie clocked 3 years. Sharing the onset picture, he wrote, ”Three years to AR Bottle with popping cork. The most imp day in our lives. We all were brought to light like a lightning strike when a charge separates within a cloud. A little overwhelmed description. Thank you all for the love.”

Today marks the third year of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial’s release and below is the video of the movie-making which will take you on a nostalgic ride.