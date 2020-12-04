Sania Mirza & baby Izhaan are social media’s fav mother-son duo, here’s a proof

Hyderabad: Tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slams Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and on October 30, 2018, the couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik into their lives. Sania and baby Izhaan are one of the most favourite mother-son duo among netizens.

The mother-son duo never fails to treat netizens with some of the most adorable posts on social media. Izhaan’s pictures are a visual treat and just like his parents, the little munchkin too enjoys a huge fan following.

On Thursday, the star mommy took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her baby boy, Izhaan and their mother-son picture proved that twinning is winning. In the picture, Sania and Izhaan twinned in white t-shirts, printed pants and beige-coloured shoes. Along with the picture, Sania wrote, “Twinning and winning with my little @izhaan.mirzamalik.”

Sania Mirza teaches traffic signals to Izhaan

Her recent post is a beautiful addition to those wonderful posts and will immediately put a smile on your face.

The post showcases a video of Sania Mirza teaching little Izhaan about traffic lights. In the clip, Mirza asks Izhaan what green, red and orange colour traffic lights represent and Izhaan answers correctly and sweetly.

“It’s good to teach them young… Very young… learning all about signal boxes,” Sania Mirza wrote while sharing the video. Watch the video below:

A few months before delivering her firstborn, Sania Mirza had attended the UN Women India’s launch of #MujheHaqHai campaign event, wherein, she had revealed that their child won’t just take his/her father’s family name (i.e. Malik) forward but will have ‘Mirza Malik’ as the surname.

Recently, Sania Mirza celebrated her 34th birthday with her hubby, Shoaib Malik and son, Izhaan Mirza Malik in Dubai. She had taken to her IG handle to share pictures of her birthday celebrations, thanking her fans for their wishes.

On October 30, 2020, Izhaan Mirza Malik turned 2 and to mark his birthday, his parents had posted heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Sania Mirza had posted a candid click of little Izhaan and a family picture and had poured her heart out in a long note, wishing him on his birthday