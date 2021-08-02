Why is Sania Mirza ‘offended’ by Yuvraj Singh’s friendship day video?

Mumbai: As the world celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday, many celebrities from the sports and film industry took to social media to let their friends know how much they mean them. Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook were filled with the wishes. Likewise, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh too shared a post featuring severak sports personalities and his former teammates on Friendship Day on Instagram.

The clip features Yuvraj Singh’s teammates Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and several others. It seemed to be a kind of tribute to his colleagues and teammates of cricket.

The video has garned nearly 9 likes within a day and more than 5 lakh views but one reply has caught the eye of netizens—it is by tennis star Sania Mirza. Singh shared the post with the caption, “To a lifetime of friendship #HappyFriendshipDay”.

However, India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza seemed to be a little bit disappointed with Yuvraj Singh’s special post. The former India cricketer and Sania are known to be close friends. However, the video did not feature any picture of Sania.

After not finding herself in the video, Sania Mirza chimmed to the comment section and wrote, “Cute but I am quite offended not to be in this video motu #justsaying.”

Interestingly, Sania was not the only one who was apparently left unimpressed on social media. Though Yuvraj gave special mention to several star players of the Indian cricket team, fans and followers were unable to spot MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the friendship day tribute video. While a section of netizens pointed out missing of Dhoni and Virat in the clip, others couldn’t stop sharing happy reactions after looking at their favourite players sharing some fun moments.