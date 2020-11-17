Sania Mirza shares pictures from her surprise birthday bash

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star and one of the most influential sports celebrities Sania Mirza turned 34 on Sunday, and she celebrated it with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The tennis champion shared a few sweet moments from her birthday night via Instagram and it is winning the affection of fans. The suprise birthday bash was thrown by her hubby Shoaib Malik. One such photo was of the entire family, which she captioned as, “Home”.

Sania Mirza birthday pictures

On Sunday, many famous personalities took to social media to pass on their wishes. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always”.

Happy birthday mirchie mommy 🌶 @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always pic.twitter.com/wPJVE1nqzs — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 15, 2020

Sania Mirza shares her birthday with her mommy Nasim Mirza and she shared a throwback childhood picture on their special day. “Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma ❤️ forever lucky to be born on your birthday and giving you the best gift ever 😂 love you”, she wrote.

From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Sania Mirza carried India’s No. 1 Tennis player tag given by the World Tennis Association. She even found a spot on the 2016 Times magazines’ list of 100 most influential people in the world. She has also been of 2004 Arjuna Award (the second highest sporting honour in India). Earlier this year, she also became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award.

Sania, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, became a mother to Izhaan in October of 2018 and the mother-son duo’s pictures on Sania’s Instagram account are the epitome of cuteness.

Recently, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were spotted on the shores of Dubai where the duo posed elegantly with Dubai’s skyline forming the backdrop.

Sania recently made a comeback in tennis since giving birth to her son.