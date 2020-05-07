Sania Mirza speaks on her ‘Joru ka Ghulaam’ tweet

New Delhi: Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza spoke on her ‘Joru ka Ghulaam’ tweet that she had written a few months back.

Sania Mirza’s tweet

In the month of March, when Australian bowler Mitchell Starc missed a match to come and watch his wife and cricketer Alyssa Healy play in the title clash, Sania Mirza had tweeted, “Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second. Good on you Mitchell. Couple goals for sure!!”.

Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second 😅 good on you Mitchell 👍🏽 couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat 🤣 https://t.co/yl3ZlGFPkY — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 7, 2020

Double Trouble show

Recently, during a video interaction with India women cricket stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube chat show “Double Trouble”, Sania Mirza was asked about the tweet.

Responding to the query, she highlighted the mindset of society and said that whenever husbands perform, people give credit to their abilities and when they don’t perform, many start blaming their wives.

She also said that society considers women as a distraction and not strength.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.