Sania Mirza to Anushka Sharma, celebs who highlighted importance of prenatal yoga

Mumbai: Imagine having a tool that empowers you during pregnancy, lifts you up with freakishly abundant stamina, and gives you the fresh energy to the growing life inside of you. And this tool can be used anytime, anywhere. This tool is nothing but a ‘prenatal yoga’.

This is a powerful tool for preparing a woman for her upcoming role as a mother.

The common benefits of yoga is a known thing to everyone. It helps in reducing stress, increased strength and flexibility, improved mental focus, and an overall sense of well-being (just to name a few).

What exactly is Prenatal Yoga?

Prenatal yoga is a form of gentle yoga that is designed to complement the growing needs of a pregnant body during all three trimesters.

From improved sleep, better digestion, a healthier physical and mental state to relief from common pregnancy complaints, prenatal yoga ensures a healthy and happy pregnancy.

While prenatal yoga was a common practice in the West, it is gaining popularity in India too.

Celebs highlight the yoga during pregnancy

Going by the benefits of prenatal yoga, a lot of celebrities including Sania Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Lara Dutta and Soha Ali Khan have opted to perform yoga or take prenatal yoga classes through their pregnancies.

Here’s a look at the celebrities who resorted to performing yoga and even posted a few photos on social media talking about the benefits of the different asanas.

Anushka Sharma

The latest one to join the list of soon-to-be mom who took yoga classes to ensure a healthy pregnancy is actress Anushka Sharma, who took everyone by surprise when she posted a throwback photo of herself effortlessly performing the Shirshasana or the headstand yoga pose while flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the prenatal yoga picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “”This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy.”

Sania Mirza

Ace tennis star Sania Mirza ensured that she stayed fit throughout her pregnancy with the help of yoga. Back in 2018, Sania’s sister Anam Mirza had taken to social media several times to shares photos of herself performing prenatal yoga, just like we can see pictures above.

Soha Ali Khan

Actress and Pataudi princess Soha Ali Khan is no doubt a fitness enthusiast and continued doing yoga as per her normal routine life only bringing in necessary changes according to the expert’s advice. Here are few prenatal yoga poses she shared on her Instagram.

Lara Dutta

Actress Lara Dutta set major fitness goals back in 2011 when she announced her first pregnancy with husband Mahesh Bhupati. Lara welcomed her baby girl Saira in January 2012. She continued doing prenatal yoga and also spoke about the benefits, throughout her pregnancy. Lara will next be seen in ‘Bellbottom’ also starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

Somya Tandon

Actress Saumya Tandon, who recently made headlines for quitting TV show ‘Bhabhi Ghar Pe Hain’, had back in 2018 taken to her social media account while she was pregnant to throw light on the benefits of performing prenatal yoga. Talking about the benefits of Goumukhaasan in one of her posts, she had written, “Goumukhaasan super beneficial for stretching tight glutes and upper body. Though not doing so perfectly right now thanks to my huge belly. Very beneficial for pregnant women. Under the guidance of my guru and a huge inspiration @shammisyogalaya #pregnancyfitness.”

Kalki Koechlin

Actor Kalki Koechlin who is also a fitness enthusiast had set some major inspiration for all the pregnant ladies. She shared prenatal yoga poses on Instagram which are known for strengthening the hip and helping in making the labour easier.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always preferred a trip to the yoga studio, over the gym. While the has credited the practice for losing her excess baby weight, she has even sworn by its benefits during pregnancy. Revealing her fitness secrets during pregnancy, she said that she tries to do at least one hour of yoga every day as it helps her stay flexible and feel refreshed.

CONCLUSION: Prenatal Yoga is considered to be an ideal way to maintain a healthy mind and body for pregnant women as it focuses on poses that increases strength and flexibility.

It also helps pregnant women to develop proper breathing and more comfortable labour.