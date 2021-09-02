Sania Mirza to SRK: All celebs COVID+ Farah Khan met recently

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, on Wednesday, shared that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that despite being fully vaccinated, she has contracted the virus somehow, even though she was working with “mostly double vaxxed people.”

“I wonder if this happened coz I didn’t put my “kaala teeka”.. Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. Iv still managed to test positive for covid.. Iv already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) pls test urself. Hoping to recover soon,” Farah wrote.

In last few days, Farah Khan met many celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, among others. She was even shooting for the Zee Comedy Show with TV celebs like Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra amongst others.

Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan recently met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and recreated Main Hoon Na’s title track. She even shared the stunning video on her Instagram and wrote, “With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk there’s No1 like you… #mainhoonna #farahkefundays.”

Hrithik Roshan

In a video that surfaced online recently, Farah was seen grooving with Hrithik Roshan Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Watch it here:

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan share a cordial bond and their friendship is known to all. The two met in Mumbai recently before the tennis player jetted off to America for her matches. Many pictures and videos from their meeting went viral on social media.

Shilpa Shetty

More recently, Farah Khan shot for the upcoming episode of dance reality show Super Dancer 4 along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

Anil Kapoor

Farah Khan was even spotted at Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. The Bollywood filmmaker posed with the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and was amongst the first ones to share a video from inside the celebration.