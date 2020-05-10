Sanitisation drive by NDMC on Flag Staff road

New Delhi: Municipal leaders, including mayor of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), on Sunday took part in a sanitisation drive outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Flagstaff Road here.

The sanitisation exercise is part of the NDMC’s campaign to prevent spread of COVID-19, said Jai Prakash, chairman of the standing committee of NDMC.

“We have been sanitising the whole municipal area with mechanical and manual spray of sanitisers. So, we are here on Flagstaff road which comes under the NDMC’s jurisdiction,” Jai Prakash said.

The municipal corporation has deployed nearly 40 large truck mounted power sprays and around 40 smaller mechanical sprays, to cover roads, residential areas, markets and other public places under the NDMC, he said.

Source: PTI

