Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was discharged from hospital on Monday.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest. However, his Covid-19 report was negative. The actor was discharged from hospital on Monday afternoon, and he returned home.

Dutt alighted from his car in front of his Bandra residence wearing purple kurta-pyjama, a pair of glasses and a mask. Baba, as he is fondly called, waved his hand and posed for fewer persons waiting outside his home.

#SanjayDutt snapped on his return home from Lilavati Hospital. pic.twitter.com/y3KAZ7QSKf — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 10, 2020

On Saturday night, shortly after being hospitalised, Dutt had tweeted: “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your good wishes and blessings.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2”. The sequel to the 1991 hit, “Sadak”, reunites Dutt with Pooja Bhatt, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release digitally on August 28.

Source: IANS