Hyderabad: Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is the Director (Production & Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) assumed charge as its Chairman & Managing Director in Hyderabad.

Dr. S. K. Jha, after completing his BSc (Engg) in Metallurgy joined the 32nd batch of BARC training school. Due to his interest in the area of production, he opted to join Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad and was posted in extrusion and piercing plant (EPP).

Dr. Jha also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree in Engineering from Homi Bhabha National Institute. He is also a graduate in Metallurgical Engineering and obtained his degree from NIT, Jamshedpur in the year 1988. Dr. Jha served in Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for more than 27 years. In the field of Atomic Energy, he has been credited with several technological innovations like processing of nuclear materials of different grades such as “difficult to hot work” Alloy.

He has carried out Simulation and modelling of two dissimilar metals used for development of fusion technology. Dr. Jha has also developed Titanium half alloy and full alloy tube in different sizes for Light Combat Aircraft and PSLV applications. He has invented a process to develop unique properties in pressure tube; a life time component for nuclear power reactors.

Dr. Jha has received many awards and recognition for all his memorable work at NFC. The most notable amongst them being, award for Excellence in Science technology for the year 2006 from Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the best corporate governance award 2019. He has also received a Group award from DAE for five times.

He joined MIDHANI in the year 2016 and held a charge as the Director (Production & Marketing) from 5th July, 2016 to 30th April, 2020. With his efforts and vast experience in metallurgical field, MIDHANI has indigenously developed lattice tube for nuclear power plant, High pressure compressor Disc for jaguar Military Aircraft and materials for Ultra Super Critical Power plant as an import substitute

With an objective to keep the deadly Covid 19 virus at bay and to comply with the guidelines issued by central government, MIDHANI has distributed 2000 masks to all its employees and procured 300 liters of sanitizers, a sanitisation tunnel and sanitazer sprays to ensure personal hygiene at the place work for the employees.

The company is now planning to procure ventilators for donation. Recognising its social responsibility towards society, the company has so far distributed rice and other groceries worth ₹11 lakh to the poorpoor and the needy of the state.

The management of the company is also creating awareness among its workers about the Covid 19 virus. It has also ensured the availability of all kinds of medical benefits to all its employees during the ongoing lockdown period.

