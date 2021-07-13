Bhansali removes Salman Khan from Inshallah: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Salman Khan had announced that they are joining hands for the former’s ambitious project ‘Inshallah’ which will feature Alia Bhatt in the female lead. The announcement of the romantic drama was made in 2019. However, in the same year it was reported that the film was shelved due to creative differences between Khan and Bhansali.

And now, as per the latest update, Bhansali is planning to revive the project after two years. However, this time with Hrithik Roshan and Alia.

Hrithik to romance Alia Bhatt in Inshallah

According to a News18 report, a source stated, “Bhansali is currently working on Heera Mandi, a web series which has been in the making for some time now. Directed by Vibhu Puri, it is going to go on floors soon. On the other hand, the filmmaker is also working on Inshallah since he has finished Gangubai Kathiawadi and can focus on a new project.”

“Since it is a story of mature romance between a young girl and a much older guy, he feels Roshan and Bhatt would make a good pair. The actor has had several meetings with the filmmaker. He has liked the script but has requested for certain modifications. Bhansali is also reworking on the script,” the source added.

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

If the reports turn out to be true, Inshallah will mark Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s second collaboration after the 2010 release Guzarish.

As per same report, Inshallah will go on floors in the second half of 2022, if everything goes well. The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

As of now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up to release the much-awaited movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Hrithik is working on Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter.

Movie’s plot

The story of Inshallah revolves around a 40-plus businessman who is carefree and not as serious about his life as men his age would be. His father tells him that he will give him all his wealth only if he falls in love and changes his lifestyle. Salman gets Alia, who plays an aspiring actress, to fool his father. They fake a relationship but in the course of doing so, how they actually fall in love with each other and how their world collides.