Sapna Sappu: The next wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14

Mumbai: Actress Sapna Sappu is likely to enter the Salman Khan-hosted

television reality show Bigg Boss Season 14 as a wild card contestant. Sapna Sappu, popularly known as Sapna Bhabhi will be entering the house in coming weeks to add up more spice in the controversial reality show.

Who is Sapna Sappu?

Sapna Sappu, who has acted in various projects, is known for her bold avatar. Sapna Sappu is popular for her erotic web series Sapna Bhabhi.

For the unversed, Sapna made her acting debut in the year 1998 with actor Mithun Chakraborty’s film Gunda. The actress, in over two decades of her career, has been a part of more than 200 films in various languages including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati.

Sapna Sappu is a single mother and lives in Mumbai after she separated from her husband. Sapna has been working in web shows in order to support herself and her son Tiger. She is also simultaneously fighting the divorce case against her husband.

Sapna Sappu is candid about doing bold roles and the compromises she made for the roles. She also is vocal about being betrayed in love by producers, lovers and her husband.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actress revealed that she had once contemplated of committing suicide as she was facing trouble in meeting her expenses. Mentioning about what stopped her from taking the step, Sapna mentioned that it was her son’s face that gave her the strength to cope.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 14, the show started airing on Colors channel from October 3. It’s just the day 3 of the house and the guest contestants are making the life of the participants difficult. Many controversies related to the personal lives of contestants are making headlines ever since the show started premiering.