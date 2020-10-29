Saqib Saleem: OTT has given space to mid-sized films, series, documentaries

New Delhi, Oct 29 : Saqib Saleem has worked in films as well as the OTT space. The actor feels that both platforms can co-exist, and adds that OTT has created space for mid-sized films, series and documentaries.

Talking about if the digital boom can take over the cinema-going experience, Saqib disagrees. “I think both can coexist very happily. What OTT has done is it has given a lot of space for those mid-sized films, series and documentaries. But watching a film with 200 people on a screen and laughing together or feeling an emotion together — I think that is irreplaceable,” he told IANS.

He strongly believes that there will be a lot of work coming on the OTT space but there will be big ticket films coming as well.

“So, yes, there will be a lot of OTT work in the coming years but the cinema-loving audience will always be there. There will always be films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83′, ‘Bahubali’ — the big ticket films you really want to go to the theatres for,” he said.

Saqib believes that the digital space will evolve filmmakers and that the content will become better too.

“What it will do is push all of us — whether it is somebody making something for OTT platforms or for the cinemas — to make something better. The quality of content will get better. I think it will be a healthy competition in the future,” he said.

Saqib’s latest release is the digitally released film “Comedy Couple”, co-starring Shweta Basu Prasad.

