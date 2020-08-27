Saqib, Shweta shoot for ‘Comedy Couple’ in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 27 : Actors Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad have resumed shooting for their upcoming film, Comedy Couple, in Delhi and Gurgaon, amid safety measures.

The Mumbai schedule for the film is complete and the makers are in the process of wrapping up the Delhi-NCR schedule soon.

“We had a fantastic and safe Mumbai schedule and our Delhi-NCR one is super smooth as well. It is also quite evident from our behind-the-scenes video that while we are having a great time, we also took necessary precautions,” Saqib said, adding that the film has a fresh concept.

Shweta added: “We are among the few films that have started shooting during the lockdown and are able to achieve success despite the circumstances. It’s been a challenging time for everyone, but we are adapting to the new normal. Fewer staff and social distancing are a must! I feel lucky to be back in front of the camera.”

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is a com-rom based in Gurgaon and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

“Comedy Couple” is based on a story by Bikas Mishra?with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. It will drop on Zee5 soon.

Source: IANS

