Sara Ali Khan does yoga by swimming pool

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 3rd August 2020 6:29 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 2 : Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan spent her Sunday doing yoga by a swimming pool.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a bright orange sports bra and shorts. She is seen doing the tree yoga pose by the swimming pool.

“Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday#sunnysunday If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right this time.” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sara along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer.

The film, Aanand L. Rai’s “Atrangi Re”, will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film’s first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, “Atrangi Re” is slated to open in 2021.

She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close