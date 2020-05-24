Sara Ali Khan shares before and after effect of lockdown on her

Mumbai: The Bollywood actress shares a college of her photos showing what lockdown has done to her.

The actress shared two pictures; in the first one the actress wore a white dress with a happy face showcasing her happiness on the first day of lock down.

On the other hand, the actress in the second picture makes a hilarious funny face showing her unhappiness over the sixty days of lockdown.

The second picture of the college was shot on the sets of Kapil Sharma Show where the actress has gone to promote her film Simba along with Ranvir Singh.

The actress was imitating Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express’s shot; in which the actress seems to sleep talking.`

The actress will be next seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1.

Nihad Amani

