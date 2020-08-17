Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘abba’ Saif Ali Khan with priceless throwback pictures

"Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba", she wrote alongside to these adorable pictures.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 17th August 2020 12:55 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan wishes 'abba' Saif Ali Khan with priceless throwback pictures

New Delhi: On her father Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, Sara Ali Khan wished him in the most adorable way which sure will make you go awe for the father-daughter duo!

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor extended birthday wishes to her ‘Abba’ with multiple throwback photographs, right from the days, when Saif took the baby Sara in his hands.

The 25-year-old actor shared seven pictures on Instagram, featuring the two throughout the years. The first picture stole the show, where Saif is seen fascinatingly looking at a newborn Sara in his arms.

READ:  Actress Sara Ali Khan reveals her inner poet five times

The second picture sees the daughter copying her father’s pose. While in the third, the duo is sported wearing bright yellow raincoats, holding a colourful umbrella.

There are also pictures where Sara is in her pre-teens, and posing with Saif. The last picture seems to be a recent one, where the father-daughter duo is seen beamed with joy while taking a selfie.

“Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba”, she wrote alongside to these adorable pictures.

Earlier, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a fun boomerang from the birthday bash to wish her dashing husband.

READ:  Sara Ali Khan has low-key birthday celebration

The ‘Heroine’ actor posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows the duo having fun at the party.

The video also showcases a glimpse of Kareena’s baby bump. In the sweet video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. Along with the video, the ‘Jab We Met’ star wishes the “sparkle” of her life on his 50th birthday. 

Source: ANI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close