Sara Ali Khan’s ‘fairy’ caption leaves fans in splits

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 16th July 2021 10:31 am IST
Sara Ali Khan's 'fairy' caption leaves fans in splits
Actor Sara Ali Khan (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan has once again made social media users laugh with her poetic skills.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a beautiful video of herself enjoying a boat ride. She was dressed in a white ethnic suit.

But more than the video, it was her caption that caught the maximum attention of people. Sara chose to write shayari as her caption. Her short poem’s all about to stay merry.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Jacqueline Fernandez’s YOLO Foundation volunteers at animal shelters in Mumbai

” Staying merry….Then even if you looking scary. In your brain, you are a fairy. So just stay merry. Eat a cherry,” she added.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote: “Hahhaah, you are so funny “
Another one commented: “You have brought a smile to my face…hahaha.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button