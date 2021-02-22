Sarah Harding’s autobiography on stands in March

Los Angeles, Feb 22 : Singer Sarah Harding, who was a member of the now-defunct band Girls Aloud, posted on Monday to announce that her autobiography will be on stands in March.

Titled “Hear Me Out”, the book draws its name from the title of a song she wrote on the second Girls Aloud album. In the caption of her post, she also wrote about her battle with cancer and the dark phase she encountered during her battle with the disease.

“Hi everyone! I hope you are keeping safe and as well as possible with everything that’s going on. I know I’m not really that present on here which I promise I’ll try to get a bit better at, as honestly it means the world to me when I come on and see all your well wishes.Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much. So here’s a little update from me… Mum, the dogs and I had a really lovely but quiet Christmas together, which was different to my usual, but seemed a fitting way to end such a strange year. And since then, in between treatments and hospital visits I’ve managed to finish my book! I can’t believe I’ve actually gone and done it and it’s now at the printers! I’m so excited for it to come out,” she wrote.

“I can’t rewrite history; all I can do is be honest and wear my heart on my sleeve. It’s really the only way I know. I want to show people the real me. Or perhaps remind them. Because, somewhere – amongst the nightclubs, the frocks and hairdos, the big chart hits, and the glamour of being a popstar — the other Sarah Harding got utterly lost. She’s the one who’s been forgotten. And all I want is for you to hear her out,” she added.

Making the announcement, Sarah wrote: “I called the book ‘Hear Me Out’ because it’s the title of the song I wrote on the second Girls Aloud album and I’ve always really loved it. The lyrics have always meant a lot to me. It’s been lovely revisiting our songs, looking back over photos and writing down memories from my last 39 years. I really hope you might enjoy reading about them too. There’s a link in my bio if you’d like to order a copy. There are some signed ones available too. It’s coming out on March 18 and I can’t wait.”

