Sasikala likely to be discharged on Sunday

Bengaluru, Jan 31 : Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala Natarajan is likely to be discharged on Sunday from a hospital here, where she is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, an official bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, Sasikala completed 10 days of treatment on Saturday. “She has been asymptomatic and maintaining saturation without oxygen since three days. As per protocol, she can be discharged from the hospital,” the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in its bulletin.

“The team of doctors attending to her has taken the decision that she is fit for discharge and will be released on Sunday morning with the advice of home quarantine,” it stated.

Sasikala was set free on Wednesday by the state prison authorities after she completed four years imprisonment at a jail here in a disproportionate assets case. The case pertains to the amassment of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during Jayalalithaa’s tenure as the Chief Minister from 1991-1996.

Sasikala was rushed to the government-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on January 20 from the prison hospital, after falling ill there and had been transferred to the Victoria Hospital the following day, where she tested positive for Covid-19.

