Sasikala’s probable date of release is Jan 27, 2021: Bangalore Central Prison

Chennai/Bengaluru, Sep 15 : The probable date of release of V.K. Sasikala, close aide of Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, from a jail in Karnataka is January 27, 2021, said the Bangalore Central Prison.

Sasikala and two of her relatives — Illavarasi and Sudhakaran — have been in prison since 2017 following their conviction in a corruption case.

In a reply to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Bangalore Central Prison on September 11, 2020 said: “As per Convict prisoner number 9234 ‘probable date of release’ is 27-01-2021 provided in-default fine amount is paid as awarded by the Hon’ble Court.”

“Further her ‘probable date of release’ would be 27-02-2022 if the fine is not paid,” the Bangalore Central Prison said.

Apart from four year jail term, the court had levied a fine of Rs 10 crore on Sasikala.

The Public Information Officer and Superintendent also said the probable date of release would vary if Sasikala utilizes parole facility.

There have been speculative reports about Sasikala’s early release.

Recently the Income Tax (IT) Department attached about 65 properties belonging to Sasikala and her associates in and around the Tamil Nadu capital.

One of the properties that is being attached is a residential building under construction in Poes Garden.

It was said that Sasikala after her release from the jail will be residing at the Poes Garden residence.

In 2017, the Income Tax Department had raided about 187 properties said to be linked to Sasikala and her relatives and unearthed alleged tax evasion of about Rs 1,430 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.