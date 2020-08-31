‘Sasikala’s properties in Tamil Nadu attached’

Chennai, Sep 1 : The Income Tax (IT) Department is said to have attached about 65 properties belonging to V.K. Sasikala and her associates in and around the Tamil Nadu capital.

Senior IT Department officials, however, declined to confirm or deny the action.

As per some reports, one of the properties that is being attached is a residential building under construction in Poes Garden.

It is said Sasikala after her release from the Bengaluru jail will be residing at the Poes Garden residence.

Sasikala and two of her relatives – Illavarasi and Sudhakaran – are in a Bengaluru jail after being convicted in a corruption case.

In 2017, the IT Department had raided about 187 properties said to be linked to Sasikala and her relatives and unearthed alleged tax evasion of about Rs 1,430 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.