‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Ashiesh Roy passes away at 55

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking news on Tuesday, television actor Ashiesh Roy who is known for his role in an Indian soap ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ passed away at the age of 55. Ashiesh, who was suffering from kidney ailment breathed his last at his house in Mumbai.

According to sources close to the actor, he was supposed to undergo dialysis but died late on Monday night.

The news of the actor’s death was confirmed by office bearers of Cine and TV Artistes Association.

Ashiesh Roy’s staff member spoke to Indian Express and said, “He collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks… His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening. A call on funeral will be then taken.”

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed solidarity for Ashiesh Roy via a social media post. “#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Ashiesh Roy (Member since: January 2003)” CINTAA’s Facebook post read.

More about Ashiesh Roy

Ashiesh began his acting career in 1997, and has worked in a number of television shows, including Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and Jeannie Aur Juju. He has also acted in films like Home Delivery , Raja Natwarlal and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

Celebs pour in condolence

Celebs like filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashwini Chaudhary, along with actors Sooraj Thapar, Aasif Sheikh, Tinaa Ghai and Ssumier S Pasricha also tweeted their condolences for Ashiesh Roy.

Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Gone too soon . Rest in peace brother #AshieshRoy — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) November 24, 2020

RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being …. pic.twitter.com/mPZrWMhNbZ — Ssumier (@Ssumier) November 24, 2020

In May, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to ICU as he was seriously ill. He had taken to his Facebook account to share the news and also asked for financial assistance from his well-wishers through the platform.