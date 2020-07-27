Satish Kumar Gupta re-appointed as member of CBDT for one year

New Delhi, July 27 : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Satish Kumar Gupta as a member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) upon his superannuation on July 31 for a period of one year.

A 1984-batch IRS officer, Gupta was appointed as a member of CBDT in March.

“ACC has approved re-appointment of Satish Kumar Gupta, IRS(IT:84012) as Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes upon his superannuation on July 31 for a period of one year with effect from August1 , 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a circular from the Department of Personnel & Training.

Gupta is the Member for Tax payers Services & Systems and also handling the additional charge as Member – Income Tax & Revenue.

The other members of the board headed by P.C. Mody are Prabhash Shankar, K.M. Prasad and Seema Khorana Patra.

Source: IANS

