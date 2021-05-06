‘Saturday Night Live’: Elon Musk says cast has been ‘awesome’ as he preps for hosting

Washington: Despite rumours that ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members are upset over Elon Musk hosting the show this week, the SpaceX founder stated that everyone has ‘been awesome so far!’

According to Page Six, the 49-year-old business magnate was spotted out to dinner at Il Gattopardo Tuesday night with ‘SNL’ producers and cast members including Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman.

“[The] ‘SNL’ cast and writers have been awesome so far!” he told Page Six after meeting his co-stars at dinner.

The billionaire also pointed the outlet towards an interview Michael Che gave to the radio show ‘The Breakfast Club,’ in which he supported the Tesla honcho as host, saying “It’s a rich man’s world — of course, I want to meet him.”

The comic said: “I am getting so much done, I am going to give him so many ideas … It’s fun. It’s exciting working with the richest man in the world.”

Talking about any controversy, Che said having Musk host is “cool, it’s polarising. I like when the show has some edge.”

“I think white people don’t like billionaires for some reason.We love our billionaires. If Oprah or Tyler Perry was coming we’d be all excited about it, but for whatever reason, I think it’s a little embarrassing when they realise how much wealth they have,” shared Che.

As reported by Page Six, the sketch show star Pete Davidson has also come out in support of Musk after cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant seemed to post about their disdain of having him host.

During a conversation with Seth Meyers, the comedian said, “I don’t know why people are freaking out.I’m really excited… They’re like, ‘Oh I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

He also added, “I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s**t.”

Earlier this week, Musk told Page Six that folks at the show are being friendly after the outlet reported that some cast members would not be required to appear in sketches with him.

“It’s much ado about nothing,” Musk said of the rumours.