Saudi: 52 arrested for entering Makkah without Hajj permit

Riyadh: Hajj security forces arrested 52 people who tried to enter Makkah without a Hajj permit, local media reported on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the Hajj Security Forces Command spokesman, said that fines of up to 10,000 riyals will be imposed on each of the violators.

Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions issued by the competent authorities for this year’s Hajj season.

“The security forces will take punitive measures against anyone who tries to enter the Grand Mosque, the Central Haram Area, and the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat without a permit, until the end of the 13th day of Dhul Hijjah. The penalty will be doubled if the offense is repeated during the Hajj season,” Saudi Gazette quoted Al-Shuwairekh as saying.

Earlier on July 4, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the imposition of a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 198,704) on anyone who enters the holy sites without a Hajj permit.

The ban on entering holy sites without a pilgrimage permit went into effect from July 5, 13 days before the annual Hajj, which is expected to begin on July 18.

“Security personnel will perform their duties on all roads, security checkpoints, as well as at locations and corridors leading to the Grand Mosque to prevent attempts to break the rules,” the Saudi press agency (SPA) quoted the ministry of interior statement.