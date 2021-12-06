Saudi air defense destroys ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh

Riyadh: The Arab coalition in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, announced that the Saudi air defense had destroyed a ballistic missile that was launched towards the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday evening.

The coalition said that its air forces had destroyed two drones in Yemeni airspace that were launched towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Arab coalition said that “in response to the threat and barbaric behavior, the sources of the threat will be dealt with firmly,” stressing that “the operations of the coalition are in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

الدفاع الجوي السعودي يعترض صاروخا بالستيا أطلق باتجاه #الرياض. pic.twitter.com/Qj92RpjKnS — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) December 6, 2021

On Sunday evening, December 5, the coalition said that the Saudi defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone, which was launched to target civilians in the kingdom.

It is noteworthy that last November 17, the Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom.

On November 8, a booby-trapped march launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom was also destroyed.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive toward Marib in an attempt to seize control of the province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.