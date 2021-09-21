Saudi Arabia: 16,466 illegal residents arrested in one week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) arrested 16,466 violators of residency, labour and border security laws across the Kingdom between September 9 and September 15, local media reported.

Those arrested included 6,470 violators of the residency laws, about 8,182 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,814 violators of the labor law.

A total of 304 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 32 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 64 percent were Ethiopians, and 4 per cent belonged to other nationalities while 21 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 13 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of offenders currently undergoing subject to the punitive measures, reached more than 84,038, including more than 73,291 men and 10,747 women, while 66,956 offenses were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for deportation.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught to facilitate someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

A fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of the means of transport, and the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.