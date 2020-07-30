Saudi Arabia appoints women to serve female hajj pilgrims

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 30th July 2020 2:54 pm IST
Saudi Arabia appoints women to serve female hajj pilgrims

Makkah: For the very first time Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and the Ministry of Civil Services had appointed women employees at its branches so as to offer the best services to female pilgrims.

This is the first time the ministry has taken the initiative to appoint women employees.

Sources at the ministry said that its branches in Makkah and Madinah are in need of more than 100 women employees in the first phase.

Muhammad Al-Baijawi, director of the ministry’s branch in Madinah, said the branch has approved appointing six women on a temporary basis.

