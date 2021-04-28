Saudi Arabia: Apps ensure pilgrims’ safety, security at two holy mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have promoted the use of technology in many of its affairs during the holy month of Ramzan to increase the level of health protection and facilitate the arrival of Umrah performers and worshipers, the Saudi press agency reported,

The report cited a statement from the general presidency for the affairs of the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi. With electronic applications in place, the pilgrims can now perform rituals of Umrah and prayers in the two holy mosques in an atmosphere of faith and security.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) monitored how security and health workers, as well as employees of the Masjid al-Nabawi’s affairs for the Presidency dealt with the latest technology and electronic applications during Ramzan.

They inspected the health condition and issued permits of the worshipers on Tawakkalna application the moment they arrived in the mosque’s yard, as only immunized individuals who receive it can enter the mosque according to the vaccination category.

There are: immune individuals who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; immune individuals after 14 days of receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and immune persons who have recovered from the infection.

Through Eatmarna application, hundreds of worshipers and pilgrims have been allowed to pray inside Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah (the area between the grave of Prophet Muhammad’s and his pulpit), and greet Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions. You can also greet him and his teammates. In line with the planned schedule and many health and organizational measures.

The agency has provided devices to measure the temperature of the pilgrims and ensure the health of the worshipers. It has also broadcast awareness messages on electronic screens inside the Masjid al-Nabawi and in its squares about precautionary measures. It also focused on the technologies of the smart robot, the artificial intelligence tool, which is used to disinfect and sterilize the Prophet’s Mosque.

In addition, the agency launched an electronic service in Arabic, English and Urdu during Ramzan that allows visitors to the Masjid al-Nabawi to know the status of occupying the prayer halls since the places are closed as soon as they arrive the absorptive capacity in implementation of precautionary measures.

In the first 12 days of Ramzan, over 75,000 were benefited through these services.