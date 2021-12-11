Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat, terms it ‘danger to society’

Riyadh: The government of Saudi Arabia has banned the Tablighi Jamaat, terming it a “danger to society” and “one of the gates of terrorism”.

The government has asked the mosque preachers to warn people against the group.

“His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab),” read a tweet, dated December 6, by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

The ministry, in a series of tweets, has listed four topics for the preachers to include in the sermon:

1- Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise.

2- Mention their most prominent mistakes.

3- Mention their danger to society.

4- Statement that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Who are the Tablighi Jamaat?

Significantly, this organization came into existence in India around 1926. Tablighi Jamaat is a Sunni Islamic missionary movement. This organization works for Muslims to return to Sunni Islam and give religious teachings.

It is estimated that it has between 350 and 400 million members worldwide. They collectively claim that they focus exclusively on religion and strictly avoid political activities and discussions.

As per the media reports, the Tablighi Jamaat has a strong presence, especially in Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Thailand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi was heavily criticized for allegedly violating the rules of lockdown in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi due to non-compliance of the COVID guidelines at the time of lockdown.