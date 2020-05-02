Saudi Arabia: Is coronavirus spreading among royal family?

Riyadh: Recently, the New York Times reported that many members of the Saudi royal family are infected with the coronavirus. The report also claimed that an elite hospital has also made arrangements for 500 beds for the expected influx of other members of the family.

The report has also alleged that at least 150 members of the royal family are already infected with the virus.

Claims dismissed

Dismissing the claims made by media reports, Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud, the former intelligence chief said that less than 20 members of the Saudi royal family have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia mounted to 24, 097. The death tally of the country reached to 169.

It may be mentioned that the country is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the fact that the health ministry is running tests in suspected areas.

