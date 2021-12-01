Saudi Arabia: Flight ban from India, 5 other countries ends today

The travelers will need a valid PCR certificate and register on the Qdoom platform 72 hours before their flight departs.

Published: 1st December 2021 6:06 pm IST
Saudi Arabia ban flight ends for travelers from India, 5 other countries
Photo: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s ban on direct entry from India, and five other countries came to an end today as the country continues to relax travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Travellers from six countries — India, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil and Vietnam — can now arrive in the Kingdom without having to spend 14 days in a third country.

The kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has stressed to all air carriers the importance of implementing the following arrival procedures:

  • Presenting a valid PCR certificate 72 hours before the flight
  • Register on the Qdoom platform
  • The application of an institutional quarantine procedures for a period of 5 days, regardless of the immunisation status outside the kingdom.
  • Adherence to taking a medical swab on the first and fifth days of the institutional quarantine.

In addition, GACA affirmed the commitment to the implementation of all precautionary and preventive measures adopted in Saudi Arabia.

Flights to and from the Kingdom were first suspended on March 14, 2020, two weeks after the World Health Organization declared that the COVID-19 outbreak was a pandemic.

