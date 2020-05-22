Saudi Arabia has one of the lowest corona death rates

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Health Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said that the Kingdom has one of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the world and also one of the lowest total number of critical cases among COVID-19 patients. He said this has been possible due to the exemplary care being provided to the patients and all other suspected cases.

According to John Hopkins coronavirus statistics, the number of COVID-19 fatalities was 6.73 percent of all confirmed cases globally, where as in Saudi Arabia, there were 302 fatalities reported out of the total 52,016 confirmed coronavirus cases till Saturday, making the death rate to 0.58 percent.

Thanking them for their sincere efforts and hard work, Al-Rabiah patted the heroes, medical and other staff in hospitals and health centers for this situation. Saudi Gazette quoted him as saying, “We have only done it with the confidence that we have soldiers, like you, who make our health system strong.”

However, the new coronavirus cases have been rising over the past week. The rise was due to increased testing and tripling laboratory capacities from the levels they were at the beginning of the outbreak, said the minister.

