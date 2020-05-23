Saudi Arabia imposes full lockdown – Know restrictions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour nation-wide lockdown for five days from 23rd to 27th May 2020.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry had said, “Full ban on movement will be imposed from Ramzan 30 to Shawwal 4 [May 23-27]”.

The following restrictions are imposed during lockdown

Restaurants will remain open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. only. Meat, vegetable, gas cylinder, home maintenance shops will remain open between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Persons who want to go out must take permission from ‘Tawakkalna’ mobile app. The permission which will be valid for one hour can be sought for visiting stores. In case of humanitarian situation such as death, exit permit can be requested through ‘travel permits’ of General Security http://tanaqul.ecloud.sa

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

The number of confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia reached 67,719 whereas, the active case in the Kingdom is 28, 352.

More than 39,000 people have already recovered from the infection.

The worldwide tally, on the other hand, has reached 5,317,625 cases with as many as 3, 40, 214 deaths. Most of the fatalities have been reported in Europe and the United States.

