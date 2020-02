A+ A-

Govt. of Saudi Arabia is implementing the policy of providing jobs to Saudi naitonals in private sector.

Ministry of labour and social welfare issued 12 lakh visas to foreingers during 2018-19.

According to a report, Saudi Govt. is making an attempt to reduce unemployment rate to 9% by 2020.

It is proposed to provide jobs to 12 lakh Saudi nationals replacing the foreingers.