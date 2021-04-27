Saudi Arabia: King Fahd University opens admission for women

Riyadh: The King Fahd University of Petroleum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it has opened the door for admission to female students to pursue bachelor’s degree courses, for the first time in the kingdom’s history.

Saudi energy minister and chairman of the board of trustees of KFUPM, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the enrolment of female students at the university will provide them with the opportunity to benefit from a long-standing national academic institution.

The university, in its tweet, informed about some important details like the application date, indicating that it will start on June 13, 2021 and will continue till the 18th of the same month.

It read, “King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals will open the door for admission to students for the bachelor’s degree. Effective from June 13-18, 2021 AD.”

The university also informed that the preference for admission will be based on merit and those who have good performance in terms of their capabilities, achievements and secondary education exam results.

It also pointed out that students choose the major as part of the admission stage, and the university will also organize seminars and lectures to introduce the various specializations.

The petroleum sector is currently the 35th largest employer in the country. The admission of women to the university is seen as part of a move to change this situation and attract more women workers to the sector.

Globally, women make up only 15 percent of the workforce in the oil sector.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Saudi government was able to implement a number of schemes for the economic empowerment of women.