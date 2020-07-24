Saudi Arabia: King Salman undergoes surgery

Posted By Sameer Published: 24th July 2020 10:38 am IST
King Salman

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud underwent a successful surgery to remove his gall bladder at a hospital here, state-media reported.

Laparoscopic surgery

The official Saudi Press Agency said in a report on Thursday that the laparoscopic surgery performed on the 84-year-old ruler was a success and that he will remain at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital for some time to recuperate, reports Gulf News.

The development comes after the Saudi Royal Court announced on Monday that the King, who has ruled the country since 2015, had been hospitalised for cholecystitis or inflammation of the gall bladder.

Background of King Salman

Salman became Saudi Arabia’s King in 2015 following the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.

He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for over 50 years.

The incumbent King’s son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

Source: IANS
Tags
