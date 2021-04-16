Saudi Arabia launches Iftar distribution project in India 

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance on Wednesday launched the Ramzan iftar project in India as part of the King Salman Ramzan Assistance Programme, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project titled “Iftar programme of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques” aims to provide food to 80,000 families in various provinces, states and cities of India during the month of Ramzan with health protocols to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The project was inaugurated at the religious attaché office of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in New Delhi.

The distribution of the Iftar program is being coordinated with universities, associations and Islamic centres in India, under the supervision of the Saudi Ambassador to India, Dr Saud Al-Sati.