Saudi Arabia launches radio broadcast for Grand Mosque sermons

Riyadh: The general president of the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais on Monday inaugurated the radio broadcast of lessons and sermons of the Makkah Grand Mosque through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform in many international languages, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr Al-Sudais stressed that the launch of the live broadcast of lessons and speeches comes as a continuation of the plans and digital programs that the presidency is working on implementing. The aim is to serve those wishing to benefit from the services provided in the two Holy Mosques.

He added that the presidency seeks, through its various services, to meet the wishes of beneficiaries around the world.

10 million pilgrims perform Umrah since October 2020

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah revealed that 10 million pilgrims have been able to perform Umrah since the launch of the safe Umrah model and the gradual return of Umrah, prayers, and visits.

The ministry said that the current capacity for performing Umrah has reached 70,000 pilgrims per day, distributed over eight daily operational periods, adding that it is coordinating with the concerned authorities to develop a strategic plan to increase the capacity until reaching 3.5 million pilgrims per month.

The ministry also revealed that more than 12,000 entry visas have been issued since the Kingdom began receiving pilgrims from other countries on August 10 this year.