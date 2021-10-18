Saudi Arabia likely to witness harsh winter this year

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning that the Kingdom is likely to witness a harsh winter in which temperatures will reach below zero degree Celsius in some regions, local media reported.

According to Arabic news channel Al-Ekhbariya, spokesman of the centre, Hussain Al-Qahtani has disclosed, “All initial indications show we will enter a cold winter, in which temperatures will drop below zero.”

Earlier this month, many regions of the Kingdom witnessed moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms caused by the Tropical Cyclone Shaheen that made landfall in Oman.

Cyclone Shaheen had an indirect impact on Saudi Arabia with experiencing air depression that led to thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains in some regions of the Kingdom.

Al-Qahtani further said that the world is going through severe climatic phenomena that affected the Kingdom as well, including the unprecedented rise in temperatures during the last summer season.

NCM recorded 53 degrees Celsius in some regions of the Kingdom last summer, in addition to unprecedented rainfall in areas south of the capital, Riyadh.

The Kingdom is famous for its very hot weather during the day, and temperatures vary with the difference in humidity from one region to another. Due to the extremely high temperatures in the Kingdom, the winter season is one of the most awaited seasons.

Winter in Saudi Arabia peaks between December and January, however, it can extend up to a month on either side and continue for three continuous months.