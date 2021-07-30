Saudi Arabia: No quarantine for vaccinated tourists from August 1

Riyadh: Fully vaccinated tourists will no longer need to enter into institutional quarantine in Saudi Arabia from August 1. They have to produce vaccination certificates upon arrival.

Apart from vaccination certificates, they have to present negative reports of PCR tests conducted in the last 72 hours from the time of departure, Saudi Gazette reported.

They have to register their vaccination data on the new portal (click here). The data is also recorded through the ‘Tawakkalna’ app which has to be shown while entering public places including shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said that the Kingdom is happy to receive the guest again.

Approved vaccines in Saudi Arabia

Tourists who are vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson will be considered fully vaccinated.

It may be recalled that the tourist visa of Saudi Arabia was launched in September 2019. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the kingdom has issued over 400000 tourist visas.

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia reached 523, 397 whereas, the toll climbed to 8212. The counts of recoveries and active cases currently stand at 503, 827, and 11, 358 respectively.

The number of critical cases of COVID-19 in the kingdom has also dropped to 1395.

So far, over 26.28 crore doses of vaccines have been administered.