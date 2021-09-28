Saudi Arabia prince in coma for more than 15 years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal also known as the ‘sleeping prince’ has been in a coma for more than 15 years.

Saudi princess Rima Bint Talal, on Monday shared a video of her nephew and wrote, “My beloved, may God protect you, heal you, and restore you.”

In a video clip uploaded by princess Rima shows Prince Al Waleed plugged into a life-support machine, covered with a Saudi green flag with the words “Our Country is in Our Hearts”.

حبيبي الله يحفظك ويشفيك ويعافيك . pic.twitter.com/VwnCjAazJc — ريما بنت طلال (@Rima_Talal) September 26, 2021

The hospital, where prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal reside was completely decorated with green flags and ornaments on the national celebration.

Prince Al Waleed is the nephew of billionaire Saudi Arabian investor prince Alwaleed bin Talal, met with a car accident in 2005 while studying at the military college in London, and he has been in a coma ever since.

The medical diagnoses of the sleeping prince varied, and a medical delegation consisting of three American doctors and a Spanish doctor was invited to stop the bleeding of his head, but he remained in a coma.

Prince Khaled bin Talal insists on keeping his son under observation and follow-up in the hope of recovery one day. He commented on this matter, saying: “If God had wanted him to die in the accident, he would have been in his grave now.”

Prince Khaled bin Talal clicks a picture with prince Al Waleed

In October 2020, prince Khaled’s sister princess Noura bint Talal tweeted a video of prince Al Waleed moving his fingers.

“Dear son of the beloved Khalid bin Talal Al Waleed, praise be to Allah, who gives life to whom He wills by His command. Praise be to God, who restored you to your health, so do not despair with the power of God,” she wrote on Twitter.