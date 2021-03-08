Saudi Arabia ranks first in providing equal rights for all in Middle East

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first in the middle east in providing equal rights to men and women, a report by World Bank noted.

According to the Saudi Gazette, out of 194 countries around the world, Saudi ranked 15th globally with a score of 80.

As per the recently published ‘Women, Business, and the Law 2021’ report by the World Bank, only ten countries in the world that offer full legal protection for women and full equal rights for men and women.

These countries are Belgium, France, Denmark, Latvia, Luxembourg, Sweden, Canada, Iceland, Portugal and Ireland.

A total of 94 countries out of 194 ranked 80 per cent or above. The United States ranked 91.3 percent, it lost points for a lack of laws guaranteeing equal pay and equal pensions, as well as for the notorious laws around parental leave.

Japan and South Korea ranked 82 percent and 85 percent respectively and lost most points for the quality of laws on equal pay and entrepreneurship.

China scored 75.6 points while India stood at 74.4 points.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to increase women’s participation in the workforce, a key goal of the kingdom’s vision for the 2030 reform strategy and equal opportunity for both men and women.