Saudi Arabia set to launch two locally made satellites

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to launch two satellites on Saturday, designed and made in Saudi Arabia—Shaheen Sat and Cube Sat, the country’s space authority Prince Sultan bin Salman said.

Prince Sultan said: “We congratulate ourselves on the scheduled launch of two satellites for the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the King Saud University (KSU) on Saturday morning, manufactured by Saudi engineers and scientists.”

KACST announced that it is set to launch its 17th satellite called ‘Shaheen Sat’, it will be used for photography and maritime tracking purposes.

‘Cube Sat’ will be used for educational purposes. With this, KSU will become the first in the Kingdom to launch a satellite into space.

Cube Sat, which has a ground station, can communicate with small and large satellites as well as the International space station.