Saudi Arabia set to open 416-seat cinema hall in Jubail

Riyadh: Jubail’s first cinema hall, with five screens and a capacity to hold 416 seats is set to open, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has said.

Saudi Arabia’s first cinema hall was opened for the public in Riyadh in April 2018 and the Kingdom had announced plans to open 40 cinemas in 15 Saudi cities over five years as part of the strategy to develop the entertainment sector in the state.

Saudi Arabia re-opened cinema theaters in June as the country returned to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic. It, however, implemented strict coronavirus protocols, according to GCAM.

“Having established VOX Cinemas in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, we are excited to expand our footprint in Tabuk, Hail and Jubail later this year. We remain greatly appreciative of the ongoing support and guidance given to us by the Ministry of Media, GCAM, and the Quality of Life Program,” said Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head of Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, in a press release back in June.

Plans have been announced of investing $64 billion in the Saudi entertainment sector over the next 10 years. This will also include allowing women to attend concerts and setting up 5,000 recreational events in 2018, the Saudi Gazette reported.